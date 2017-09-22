Mass clean-up of the River Barrow in Kilkenny

A mass clean up of the River Barrow from Clashganny down below Butlers Lock will take place tomorrow.

It's organised by the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office in conjunction with Plastic Control and a number of local community groups and individuals from Graignamanagh.

It includes a new initiative to catch and easily remove plastics and other refuse from rivers going forward.

Organisers say it is "a real problem for our rivers, streams and as an office we are trying to encourage communities to actively engage, participate and take ownership of such projects with our assistance".

If you can lend a hand, head along to Graignamanagh Boathouse at 10.30am.