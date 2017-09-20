Kilkenny support for male victims of domestic abuse

A monthly outreach clinic has been launched in Kilkenny to provide information and support for male victims of domestic abuse.

Amen Support Services will provide the service, with the first one taking place on Monday, October 2, in the Father McGrath Centre on St Joseph’s Road, Kilkenny City. This will be the first time Amen will be in a position to provide support to male victims of domestic abuse in the Kilkenny area.

Information will be provided free of charge on a one-to-one basis. The service is available to men of any ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

Information will be provided in relation to their rights on family issues such as domestic abuse, guardianship, access, maintenance, custody, separation, and more. Concerned family members or friends are also welcome to seek guidance and support.

For further information or to make an appointment, please contact the Amen helpline on 0818-222240 or email info@amen.ie.