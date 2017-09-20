Kilkenny will have Ireland in the Grand Prix of ploughing

Ireland does Kilkenny proud

Brian Ireland makes final of prestigious senior reversible ploughing class

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Brian Ireland, Ballyda, Danesfort

Kilkenny man, Brian Ireland has made it through to the final of the prestigious senior reversible class at the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly.

The top 10 competitors from today go through to the final in what is also a qualifier for the World Ploughing Championships 