Kilkenny loses Lady Blunden of Castle Blunden

We have been informed of the death of Lady Pamela Blunden, (née Purser), Castle Blunden, Kilkenny City. The 94 year-old passed away in a nursing home last Friday morning, September 15.

A funeral Service will be held at St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny on September 29. Further arrangements to be confirmed. Garden flowers only please. Donations to The Blind.

Lady Pamela’s mother was born in Belfast and her father was a professor of Civil Engineering in Trinity College. She was born in England and joined the WRENS during the war. She met her husband and after the war years returned with him to their estate at Castle Blunden, on the outskirts of the city. After her husband's death, she managed the estate and tried to make ends meet in hard times. The land, tenants and staff were very important to her.

She was very popular around the city and was a familiar figure doing her weekly shopping, wearing her runners.