Kilkenny Community Alert groups can apply for funding

Community Text Alert groups across Kilkenny are being encouraged to apply for Government funding in the continuing bid to combat rural crime and make elderly and vulnerable people in particular feel safer in their homes and in their communities.

The Department of Justice and equality has announced it will be providing additional financial support to these invaluable local groups as the latest measure in its support of crime prevention in rural communities.

The Rebate Scheme, which also ran in 2016, will allow Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána to apply for funding to contribute towards their yearly running costs. It has been welcomed by local TD John Paul Phelan.

"My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, will be making in the region of €100,000 available to local communities who wish to apply for a rebate towards the costs associated with running their local Text Alert Scheme," he said.

“I know many communities here in Kilkenny, particularly in remote, rural areas, are very active in using the system for crime prevention and I would like to. I know as well as anyone the positive impact text alert groups are having on rural communities and I have been updating the Minister on the excellent work being done here in Kilkenny by locals in tandem with the hard work of the local Garda Síochána.

“The Department is also assisting in the prevention and detection of local crime through the recently announced grant-aid scheme to assist the establishment of community-based CCTV systems.

The scheme will run for three years, with up to €1 million being made available for each year of the scheme to assist local communities. The application process is open, and Minister of State Phelan has urged local communities to look into it, and see if it fits with their needs.

“The provision of CCTV schemes will assist in the prevention and reduction of local crime, disorder and anti-social activity and increase community involvement to prevent and reduce crime in local areas," he said.

“These schemes allow new technologies to fuse with the traditional value of active community engagement to keep Kilkenny safe.

“The Government's response to crime, and to burglaries in particular, has focused on two key objectives: investing in the capacity of An Garda Síochána to tackle criminals and enforce the law effectively; and updating and strengthening the law where necessary.“