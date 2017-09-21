Get nominating for the Kilkenny People of the Year awards

Recognising the unsung heroes in our local communities is at the heart of the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards.

Each year people who volunteer and do trojan work for the benefit of others and the betterment of their local community are publicly ackowledged and thanked at the ceremony which will take place at the Newpark Hotel on November 3.

Chairperson of the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards, Billy Gardiner encouraged people to nominate deserving candidates.

“It is a chance to recognise and thank people for the work that they do to make our communities better and to give recognition to those figures who are positive role models,” he said. For nomination forms see page 104 of this week’s Kilkenny People. Forms must be returned by October 4 to Kilkenny People, High Street, Kilkenny or emailed to kkpersonoftheyear@gmail.com.