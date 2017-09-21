New gardaí to be assigned to Ballyhale and Stoneyford stations

Two full time gardaí will be assigned to Ballyhale and Stoneyford over the coming weeks.

Stations in both villages in South Kilkenny are expected to re-open over the coming weeks.

The announcement was made by Superintendent Ger Egan at the Joint Policing Committee meeting who confirmed that the district would get two now gardaí and that an additionally garda will also be allocated for Graignamanagh Garda Station with specific responsibility for the village of Paulstown.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes said that the whole ethos is ‘going back to policing on the grounds' and added that ‘every parish in Kilkenny will have a garda and they will know the people and the people will know him,” he told the committee meeting.