Deaths in Kilkenny for Friday, September 22

The late Mrs Mary Dowling

The death has occurred of Mary Dowling (née Dunne)

Late of Shellumsrath, Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 21st September 2017, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Mary, beloved wife of the late Thomas and much loved mother of John, Marie, Anne, Frank, Lily and the late Catherine, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Anne's home at Archerslease, Callan Road, from 3 o'clock on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The late Mrs Peggy McKane

The death has occurred of Peggy McKane (née Bowe), 51 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny died peacefully on 21st September 2017, peacefully, at her home, Peggy, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Philly and Elizabeth, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Pauline and Sally, grandchildren Donna, Andrew and Paul, great-grandchildren Sarah, Sophie, Ellie and Emily, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Friday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

The late Pat O'Grady

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Grady suddenly; he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John, Eddie and Joe, sisters Angela, Kathleen and Miriam, sister-in-law Geraldine, niece Niamh, nephew Conor, nephew-in-law Brian, grandniece Aoife, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Saturday (23rd) from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght – 01 4516701.