Kilkenny Castle and Butler Gallery place to be for Culture Night

Butler Gallery invites you to celebrate Culture Night with a special programme of after-hours events inspired by the exhibition The Way Things Go: An Homage, including talks, screenings, sonic experiences and creative activities for all ages.

All events are free of charge, but call before going up

Exhibition: The Way Things Go: An Homage from 6 to 9pm

Described by the Irish Times as “a fun show that offers hope for the art-world”, don’t miss this hit exhibition; featuring the influential film The Way Things Go (1987), by Peter Fischli & David Weiss, as well as work by artists Aideen Barry, Hannah Fitz, Atshushi Kaga, Nevan Lehart, Maggie Madden, Jonathan Mayhew, Caroline McCarthy, Isabel Nolan and Liam O’Callaghan.

TWTG Challenge

Butler Gallery and the Muniments Room, Kilkenny Castle from 6 to 9pm

Our Culture Night Ambassadors dare you to complete their The Way Things Go Challenge. Explore the exhibition by solving cryptic clues and tackling brain-teasing games – are you up to the challenge?!

Suitable for all ages, drop in and take part anytime during Butler Gallery’s Culture Nightcelebrations. Culture Night Ambassadors are Ann-Marie, Aoife, Eamon, Orla and Paula who have all participated in Red Square | Culture Club, an intergenerational arts project run by Butler Gallery and Barnstorm Theatre.

Activity Lab: Carefully Planned Chaos

Sallyport Cellar, Kilkenny Castle from 6 to 9pm

Artist Renata Pekowska invites you to play with light and shadow in her interactive installation deep in Kilkenny Castle’s Sallyport Cellar. Suitable for all ages, drop in and take part anytime during Butler Gallery’s Culture Night celebrations.

Film- Screening: Man Vs. Gut

The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle 6pm – 7pm

Butler Gallery Director and Chief Curator Anna O’Sullivan will introduce the Irish premiere of Bompas & Parr's "Man Vs. Gut", a short film exploring the relationship between human and hunger. This year Bompas & Parr invited ten people to fast for an entire day so that their stomach noises were most vociferous and their food fantasies intense, the studio then created the dishes that were most wanted by each person at the peak of their hunger. The relationship between the individual, their belly and chosen food was documented to create a cacophony of stomach squelches resulting in the visual symphony of ‘Man Vs. Gut’.

Talk: Meet the Artist Aideen Barry at Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle from7 to 7.45pm

Artist Aideen Barry will share her thoughts on Fischli & Weiss’ The Way Things Go, as well as discussing her work ‘and so it goes’ during this Meet The Artist talk in Butler Gallery. This event is free but bookings are advised.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ meet-the-artist-aideen-barry- culture-night-at-butler- gallery-tickets-38035349755

Performance: The Way Things Go - A Sonic Response

The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle from 8 to 8.45pm

Immerse yourself in atmospheric soundscapes, created by composer and multi-instrumental performer Rian Trench (Solar Bears) in response to Fischli and Weiss' seminal film, The Way Things Go, with accompanying visuals by Double Edge. This event is free but bookings are advised.



