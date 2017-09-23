Loreto Kilkenny student is Cycle Against Suicide ambassador

Anna Phelan from Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny has been selected as one of 13 Student Leader Ambassadors from across Ireland for Cycle Against Suicide this year.

Anna and her fellow ambassadors gathered at a retreat in Kippure, Wicklow at the end of last month to participate in the wide range of workshops, including outdoor pursuits, team building, presentation skills and leadership training.

The retreat, now in its fourth year, recognises students for their exceptional contribution to the area of mental health. The aim of the Student Leader Ambassador Programme is to harness the leadership potential of these young adults, and empower them to bring the Cycle Against Suicide message ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help’, back to their schools and communities.

As well as participating in workshops and presentations, students also collaborated to develop a theme for this year's Student Leaders' Congress, which will take place in January.

“It is a huge honour for Loreto Kilkenny to have a student selected for such a prestigious and worthwhile programme at a national level,” said Link teacher Claire Traenor.

“We are immensely proud of Anna’s achievement.”