The Coalface Race in Castlecomer now sold out!

Excitement is mounting at the Discovery Park in Castlecomer as they make the final preparations for the inaugural adventure, The Coalface, which will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The duathlon is now fully booked and no more entries will be accepted.

Ger Griffin, Coalface Race Director said: “We are delighted to announce that Kilkenny’s first adventure The Coalface is sold out. We have over 250 competitors attending from all over the country. This event will establish Castlecomer Discovery Park as a flagship destination for adventure racing and similar events and we are looking forward to a great day tomorrow.”