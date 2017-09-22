Suspect accused of breaking into home of Kilkenny mother

A repeat offender who is accused of breaking into the home of a young mother has been remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny court next month.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place at an address on the Johnswell Road on March 19.

Gardaí objected to a bail application made on behalf of Nicky Campion, 75 Newpark Close on a number of grounds. These grounds include the seriousness of the offence and the nature of the evidence. The court heard that it will be alleged that the injured party in the case knows the defendant, Nicky Campion and on the date in question found him at the end of her bed at 4am. At the time of the alleged incident it is contended that the injured party's five-year-old daughter was also in the bed.

Gardaí also outlined to the court that there is a history of bench warrants issued in connection with the defendant,

The prosecuting garda also said that it will be alleged that the injured party ‘escorted the defendant out of the house' and ‘knows Nicky Campion from around the town as he lived close to her ex-partner'.

It will also be alleged that musical instruments, clothing, a camera, purse, ID were all taken and that all the property (except for the cash) was returned.

The court also heard that the alleged injury party made a complaint to the gardaí and that Nicky Campion arranged for the missing property to be returned to the gardaí

Solicitor John Harte said that his client denied all involvement in the burglary.

“He will be defending the matter in full and will be asserting his innocence,” he said.

The court heard that the defendant has 67 previous convictions and that 24 of these convictions were committed while he was on bail. The court also heard that 11 of these previous convictions were for theft and burglary type offences.

Sergeant Alma Molloy told the court that the defendant was on bail at the time of the alleged offence.

“I don't believe that he will abide by any bail conditions,” said Sgt Molloy.

The case was adjourned to October 3.