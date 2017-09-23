Jack Troy's death stuns his many friends
Kilkenny man Jack Troy dies suddenly
Noted Kilkenny golfer passes away
The late Jack Troy photographed after winning The South Leinster Cup with Gowran Park Golf Club
The sudden death of Jack Troy has stunned his many friends in Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, Gowran and in the golfing world.
Just a few weeks ago, the 70 year old helped Gowran Park Golf Club win the South Leinster pennant.
He was a familiar figure around the city and had has his own golf buggy with a personalised number plate. He was much loved where ever he went. He died in St Luke's Hospital on Friday after a suspected coronary.
Funeral arrangements later.
