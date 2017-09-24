Public talk in Kilkenny on hope for a life after addiction

A public talk, 'Tommy O’Neill inspires hope for a life after addiction', will take place this Wednesday evening in the Clubhouse Hotel at 7.30pm.

Labour Party area representative for Kilkenny West Paul Brophy will host the event. Speakers on the night include Tommy O’Neill, social care student; Senator Aodhán ó Ríordáin, former Minister of State with Responsibility for National Drugs Strategy; and Linda Thorpe, Development Officer with Mental Health Ireland.

Ms Thorpe has over 30 years’ experience in the mental health field. She was also project manager developing two significant Training Centres in WMHS.

During his time in the Department of Health, Senator Ó Ríordáin advocated for addiction to be seen as a public health and that treatment must be person-centred and involve an integrated approach to rehabilitation based on a continuum of care with clearly defined referral pathways. Aodhan ó Ríordáin fundamentally support the appropriate resourcing of the local and regional drugs task forces and believe that it is important that drug addiction is treated at a local level with local services.

Tommy O’Neill is a second year social care student who has overcome huge difficulties and is proof that people who may be experiencing problems can overcome and succeed in life. Tommy believes addiction is a symptom of a larger problem and in order for society to fully grasp that, we must look at the roads that have been created.

Paul Brophy has urged anyone living or who knows anyone living with addiction, homelessness and mental health issues to come around to this incredible inspiring talk. The event takes place at 7.30pm in the Clubhouse Hotel.