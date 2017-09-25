Over €220,00 raised in five years to beat cancer
Relay for Life in Kilkenny raises over €43,000 for Irish Cancer Society
Relay For Life a huge success this year at Kilkenny Rugby Club
Emma Hayden and Mary Quinn, Irish Cancer Association received a cheque from Joanne Brennan and volunteers from Relay for Life at Kilkenny Rugby Club PICTURE: PAT MOORE
The fifth annual Relay for Life Kilkenny took place in July at the Kilkenny Rugby Club. On Friday night Relay team members, survivors, family and friends came together at the club to announce the 2017 fundraising total of €43,206.
A cheque for that amount was presented to the Irish Cancer Society, bringing the five year total to €221,676.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on