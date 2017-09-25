Over €220,00 raised in five years to beat cancer

Relay for Life in Kilkenny raises over €43,000 for Irish Cancer Society

Relay For Life a huge success this year at Kilkenny Rugby Club

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Emma Hayden and Mary Quinn, Irish Cancer Association received a cheque from Joanne Brennan and volunteers from Relay for Life at Kilkenny Rugby Club PICTURE: PAT MOORE

The fifth annual Relay for Life Kilkenny took place in July at the Kilkenny Rugby Club. On Friday night Relay team members, survivors, family and friends came together at the club to announce the 2017 fundraising total of €43,206.

A cheque for that amount was presented to the Irish Cancer Society, bringing the five year total to €221,676.