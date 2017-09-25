Kilkenny deaths over the weekend

The late Teresa Murray

The death has occurred of Teresa MURRAY (née Connolly)

Brandondale, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny peacefully on sunday morning at home with her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, her daughters Dorothy and Barbara, sons in law, Pete and Jimmy, grandchildren, Phelim, Finán, Donnacha, Arwen and Beibhinn, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brother Hughie, and Uncle Thomas, Aunt Maureen, sister in law Bonnie, her relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6 o'clock this evening until 9 o'clock. Rosary at 8 o'clock and tomorrow, Monday, from 2 o'clock. Removal from her home at 7.30pm Monday evening to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass at 11 olock on Tuesday morning followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Matt Holohan

The death has occurred of Matt Holohan, Maypark Lane, Waterford City, Waterford/Kilkenny peacefully at University Hospital Waterford after a short illness. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Deirdre nee Murphy , son Eoin daughter Lisa , grandson Zach; Brothers John and Bill, sister Mairead; Brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law. Nieces, nephews- relatives and wide circle of friends.. Reposing 26th Tuesday at University Hospital Waterford's chapel from 5-7pm . Prayers at 7pm. Burial 27th Wednesday. Requiem mass at 11.30am st Mary's church Ballygunner with burial immediately after in adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only donations if so to to medical 4 University hospital Waterford. House private.

The late Jim Dobbyn

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Dobbyn, Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Inistioge, Kilkenny. late of CIE and Woodstock, Inistioge, he died on Saturday, 23rd September, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, son Richard, daughters Collette (walker) Martina (Waters) and Vera (Hunt) grandson Jamie, sons-in-law Martin, Seamus and John, sisters Moira (Inistioge) and Sr. Leonie (Wexford) famiy and friends

Reposing at his home on Monday 25th September from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday 26th September to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday.

The late Jack Troy

The death has occurred of Sean (Jack) Troy, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny / Clara, Offaly. Beloved brother of Ann (Mooney) and much loved uncle of Joyce, Jackie, Mary, Brian, John and Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his sister, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5p.m. on Sunday with rosary at 6p.m. Reposing at his sister Ann's home (5, Armstrong Grove, Clara, Co. Offaly) from 7pm on Monday with rosary at 9p.m. Funeral on Tuesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Clara to The Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Tuesday please.

The late Maureen Delaney

The death has occurred of Maureen Delaney, 50 Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 22nd September 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Maureen, sadly missed by her sister Betty, brothers Liam, Kevin and Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Sunday (24th Sept) with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.