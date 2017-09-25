Kilkenny gardaí urge people to report crime before posting to social media

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station is urging people to report crime to gardaí before posting it on social media.

The superintendent made the comments at last week's Joint Policing Committee meeting when he referred to a recent incident on Kieran Street where a homeless foreign national was assaulted by a group of youths.

“It was not reported to the gardaí but they were made aware of it through a post on social media, he said.

Supt Hughes outlined how the culprits had been identified and arrested and a file prepared for the National Juvenile Office.

He also pointed out that gardaí had made contact with the man and had put him in contact with the relevant agencies.

“We can't do anything if we don't know about it. I am asking port to report any incident of crime to us. We want it reported in real time so that it can be dealt with in real time,” he said.