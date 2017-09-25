Fancy dress and '50s fun part of this week's Kilkenny music trail

Musical highlights this week come with fancy dress, finely tuned musicianship and a flirt with the fifties at venues across the city and county.

We begin on Thursday with the latest Sofa Sessions. The Billy Byrne’s Bar event, which is curated by Irish Times jazz critic and musician Cormac Larkin, will feature the critically-acclaimed quartet Clang Sayne.

Formed by Wexford-based Laura Hyland, the vocalist and guitarist is joined by other renowned vocalists and musicians including Judith Ring on cello, Matthew Jacobson on drums and Carolyn Goodwin on bass clarinet.

The gig is part of the foursome’s eight-date Irish tour and will see them perform songs from the Music Network funded album, The Round Soul of the World.

The same night catch one of Kilkenny’s favourite Mississippi musicians John Murry at Cleere’s Bar and Theatre from 8pm. His full band show is in support of album A Short History of Decay which shares its name with a feature documentary on the songwriter.

Friday fun gets underway with the Endless Road Tour duo at Brewery Corner from 7pm.

From 9pm there’s a Rainbow Party at The World’s End for which fancy dress is the key. Are you a Saint or a Sinner? Plan on dressing as a Vicar or a Tart? Don your outfit & swing by to party to music from the seventies to the naughties from DJs Jay and Wayne. A hugely successful event last month, it promises more of the same with drink specials, prizes, party games and more.

While Manus McGuire and Emily Flack are in concert at The Home Rule Club. The upstairs gig will feature the Sligo and Ontario twosome, both of whom are musical powerhouses. Tickets cost €12 from the venue.

The same venue has Pat Wall entertaining in the bar the following night.

Also on Saturday at the Club House Hotel a Swing Social gets underway at 9pm. Dress in your finest & prepare to dance the night away in the ballroom. Entry costs €7.

There will be dancing too in Slieverue as Dave Lawlor performs at The Rhu Glenn from 9pm. Admission there is €10.

Meanwhile, there’s a 1950s rockin’ extravaganza in aid of Chernobyl Aid Ireland at The Rising Sun in Mullinavat. The night of all things rock & roll invites you to take to the large dancefloor & jive, stroll, waltz or bop the hours away from 8pm to the sounds by Tom Cat and The Zodiacs, introducing The Bellefords with guest DJs. There will be a freestyle jive competition with a trophy donated by the South East Rock’n’Roll Club as well as stalls full of vintage clothes and records, dance lessons and tips on hair and make-up.

So, whatever your genre or your passion there’s very much something for everybody across the next week. Check out our gig guide and entertainment advertising pages for more.