Man violently assaulted in Kilkenny City attack
Victim treated for injuries at St Luke's Hospital
A man was seriously injured in a violent attack outside a licensed premises on John Street on Saturday evening.
The assault took place at approximately 7.30pm when the victim was set upon by the lone attacker. The injured party sustained a fractured cheek bone in the attack.
Gardaí are following 'a positive line of enquiry' in their investigations, according to a garda spokesman.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on