Man violently assaulted in Kilkenny City attack

Victim treated for injuries at St Luke's Hospital

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Man violently assaulted in Kilkenny City attack

A man was seriously injured in a violent attack outside a licensed premises on John Street on Saturday evening.

The assault took place at approximately 7.30pm when the victim was set upon by the lone attacker. The injured party sustained a fractured cheek bone in the attack.

Gardaí are following 'a positive line of enquiry' in their investigations, according to a garda spokesman.