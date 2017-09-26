Kilkenny death for Tuesday, September 26

The late Bridget Kelly

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly, Ballykealy, Durrow, Laois/Kilkenny deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home.

Reposing at Brookhaven's Nursing Home, Ballyragget from 4pm Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday at 8pm in Brookhaven Nursing Home. Funeral Prayers at 7pm Tuesday evening followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill, Co. Laois. Requiem Mass Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Aharney, Cullohill.