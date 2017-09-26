Kilkenny centre thanked for inspiring others to support immigrants, the young and vulnerable

In a warm tribute to the work of the Fr McGrath Family Resource Centre, Minister John Paul Phelan, cited the Centre’s work as ‘an idea’ that he said is inspiring many other communities to support their young and their vulnerable.

He was speaking at an official Fáilte Isteach National Award presentation to the centre on Wednesday last for the work of their Fáilte Isteach Chapter at over the last six years.

Fáilte Isteach starts its seventh year of weekly English language classes this month. Volunteers will teach conversational language to dozens of students between now and June 2018.

More than 600 new immigrants or asylum seekers have received training under the programme provided by more than 100 local volunteers over six years.

Fáilte Isteach now has 110 branches nationwide. All are run by volunteers.

Beacon Of Light

The Minister for Local government said he always regarded the Fr McGrath Centre and its community innovations as a beacon of light that all people could take some pride in.

He agreed with the guiding principles of Fáilte Isteach and said his Government shared its objectives of encouraging integration to strengthen and enrich Irish society in a way that could only bring positive social and economic development.

Theresa Delahunty, founding member and volunteer at Fáilte Isteach said their aim was to make a difference in people’s lives. “We value diversity and see the contribution and input of immigrants as a positive and rich new cultural stream, adding to our way of life,” she said.

“A valuable aspect for our participants is the linkage to the many services provided from the centre, such as the volunteers Immigrant Support Clinic, Child Care, After School and Homework Clubs, Parenting Skills, IT training, counselling and employment training supports,” she said.

Fáilte Isteach English language classes are available every week with new members always welcome.

Volunteers interested in joining the programme can contact Theresa or Eamonn Corcoran, tel 056-7751988.