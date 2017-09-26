Tidy Towns success for Kilkenny City and other areas
Kilkenny City is within the top seven in Ireland...
Towns and villages across the county made a big effort for the Tidy Towns competition
Kilkenny City is within the top seven in Ireland and just two points behind the overall winner of the Tidy Towns competition, Birdhill in Tipperary.
Chairman of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful, Peter Bluett, says the Tidy Towns results were “excellent” for Kilkenny City.
The city gained four points and the areas of improvement will be noted in the adjudication report once it is received.
“We are and reaching a mark of 330 an increase of 4 points from 2016,” he said.
Other notable Kilkenny mentions were Tullahought in Kilkenny which got a Silver Medal Award with 324 points, as did Inistioge with 325 points.
