Ring Road extension in Kilkenny delayed years over appeal

Kilkenny County Council are getting legal advice on how to proceed as the Northern Ring Road extension could be delayed by a further two to three years if the appeal case over the development goes ahead.

At a recent meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, Fine Gael Councillor, David Fitzgerald, asked for a timeline on the matter.

The planning permission for the scheme was granted by An Bord Pleanála in 2014 but an appeal was lodged by local individuals in the High Court in Ireland “on a number of matters”.

The High Court referred the matter to the Courts of Justice of the European Union.

Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, told members that if the case goes ahead in Europe it will delay the project by 2-3 years.

He says that long of a wait would not be “palatable” to the Council.

