Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, September 27

The late Paddy Cantwell

The death has occurred of Paddy Cantwell, grattan Place, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Kilkenny City on 25th September peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Husband of the late Esther. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Adrian and Niall, daughters-in-law Adrienne and Philippa, grandchildren Phillip, Genevive, Sophie-Rachelle, Scarlett and Felix, brothers Michael, Oliver and Canice, sister Josephine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on 12 o’clock on Thursday. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Murphy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy (née Curran)

Lower Grange, Gowran, Kilkenny, Loving wife of the late Sean, mother and grandmother who regrettably passed away today. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 7pm with prayers at her residence on Wednesday at 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards at The Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery, Goresbridge. All welcome.

The late Anne Murphy

The death has occurred of Anne Murpht (née Byrne), Clonleigh, Place, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Kilkenny on 26th Sept 2017. Anne, beloved wife of the late Jay, loving mother of John, Larry, Catherine, Ciaran and Derek. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Monica, sons-in-law Karl, Paul and Dave, grandchildren Hope, Daragh, Jay, Aishling, Ewan, Lauryn, Holly and Oisin, brothers Pat, Martin and Mogue, sister Mary (Ryan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Sister of the late Mike.

Reposing at her son Derek's residence, Killanne, Enniscorthy from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday, 27th Sept, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at Christ The King Church, Poulpeasty, Clonroche for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday, 28th Sept, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The New Houghton Hospital, New Ross.

The late Frank O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Frank O'Reilly, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly Kilkenny on 25th September 2017, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Frank, beloved husband of the late Lila and much loved father of Frank, Maureen, Shay and the late Fergus, sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Don, daughters-in-law Martina, Teresa and Ciara, grandchildren Amy, Frank, Ellie, Ava, Katie and Becky, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5 o’clock on Wednesday with Rosary at 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass Thursday (28th) at 10.30 o’clock in The Church of Our Lady Help the Christians, Navan Road followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny.