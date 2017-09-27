Shotgun stolen from house in Borris

Gardaí are investigating a burglary where a single-barrelled shotgun and two alabaster urns were stolen from a property.

The burglary happened at Killoughterane, Borris on September 24 between 1.30pm and 4pm. The culprits gained access by forcing open the front door.

The firearm was legally held and licensed to its owner.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the gardaí in confidence.