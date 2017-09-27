FirstLight's 18km charity walk stops off in Graignamanagh

Some 60 walkers braved the wind and rain last Saturday morning and set out on FirstLight’s Barrow Walk from Ballytiglea Bridge, near Borris, to St. Mullins.

Over €2,000 was raised by the walkers for which FirstLight, the charity that provides free qualified professional support to recently bereaved parents, is “very grateful”.

O’Driscoll’s in Graignamanagh provided very welcome refreshments for the walkers at the half-way point. At the finish line, it was refreshments from O’Mullichin’s Cafe.