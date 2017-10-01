Calls for landowners in Kilkenny not cutting hedges to be threatened with court

A local councillor has called for landowners not cutting their hedges to be threatened with court to ensure 100% compliance in the Castlecomer area.

At a meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, Fianna Fáil Coucillor, Patrick Millea, says the threat of court “might frighten them”.

He said: “On hedge-cutting, 85% of landowners are cutting hedges, but there are 15% who are not.”

Asking the Castlecomer area engineer, Cllr Millea said: “Could you notify them and tell them they’d be taken to court if they don’t cut them.”

The area engineer told members that there was “good compliance” in the area and that the council does inform landowners who are not cutting hedges of their obligations to do so.

He says the council does serve official notice of non-compliance.

Cllr Millea added: “If the threat of court was brought through it might frighten them.”

Section 70 of the Roads Act, 1993 obliges the owner or occupier of land to take all reasonable steps to ensure that trees, shrubs etc. on the land are not a hazard or potential hazard to road users and that they do not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road.