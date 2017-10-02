Concerns over ambulances ability to turn right on to Vicar Street after coming over CAS Bridge

A councillor has raised concerns over ambulances ability to turn right on to Vicar Street after coming over the Central Access Scheme Bridge.

At a recent meeting of the Municipal District of Kilkenny City, Cllr Breda Gardner, said: “Ambulances are fine to go over CAS Bridge but is it difficult to turn right on Vicar Street?”

Council officials told members that “unless a car comes out over the line an ambulance can manoeurvre around that corner”.

Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, said: “That has gone through three safety audits and passed all three of them.”

