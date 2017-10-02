Concerns over ambulances ability to turn right on to Vicar Street after coming over CAS Bridge
Council says the junction has gone through three safety audits and passed all three of them...
A councillor has raised concerns over ambulances ability to turn right on to Vicar Street after coming over the Central Access Scheme Bridge.
At a recent meeting of the Municipal District of Kilkenny City, Cllr Breda Gardner, said: “Ambulances are fine to go over CAS Bridge but is it difficult to turn right on Vicar Street?”
Council officials told members that “unless a car comes out over the line an ambulance can manoeurvre around that corner”.
Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, said: “That has gone through three safety audits and passed all three of them.”
