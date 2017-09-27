Ferrybank draft plan alterations to go for further public consultation

A number of material changes have been made to the Ferrybank-Belview Draft Local Area Plan, which will see aspects of the plan under go a further period of public consultation before the document can be adopted.

In total, 41 submissions were received on the draft plan during the initial consultation process. Many of the submissions assessed resulted in recommendations for alterations to the draft plan.

In her report on the draft, the chief executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne said that Kilkenny remained ‘fundamentally committed’ to closely cooperating with Waterford City and County Council to ensure the area grows and fulfils its regional role. It is anticipated the imminent National Planning Framework will set the targeted population for Waterford City at just over 80,000 people by 2040 — a substantial increase. This may affect the zoning of the Ferrybank area.

To this end, one new objective that has been added to the plan is to take into account the recommendations of the National Planning Framework, to establish its implications and make any appropriate amendments.

At a meeting last week of Kilkenny County Council, senior planner Denis Malone told members that if agreed, the new changes would go on display for four weeks and another report would be brought back.

Cllr Sean Tyrrell raised the issue of the ABP plant. He noted there was an objective in the current Development Plan to ‘move the plant on’ to a different location.

Mr Malone said the existing plan was ‘very expansive’, and it had been proposed the plants would be relocated. At the time ABP had indicated an interest in doing so.

However, he said, perhaps in more recent years the situation had changed, and ‘that interest waned’. He added that objective was not specifically written into the plan, but could emerge later.

Cllr Tyrrell asked if there was any problem with leaving that in the new plan. He found support from Cllrs Melissa O' Neill and Malcolm Noonan, who said local residents had been campaigning about the issue for years.

The Green Party councillor said he had concerns in relation to the plant’s waste discharge, pollution and odour issues, and said there are some simple issues that could be addressed for residents.

“I think an industry like this shouldn’t be around a residential area and should be moved to a more appropriate site,” said Cllr Noonan.

Cllr John Brennan asked about a submission seeking a change on the policyfor housing for lands zoned as ‘agricultural’ in the plan so that nephews and nieces who live outside the area can apply for permission to build on family-owned lands. The chief executive had recommended ‘no change’ be made to the objective, which referred only to sons and daughters.

“Sometimes landowners haven’t any sons or daughters so I think it is a very important submission,” he said.

Cllr Eamon Aylward formally seconded Cllr Brennan’s proposal.

“You’ve only to extend the terms slightly to nieces and nephews. You’re not going to suddenly see a rush of planning permissions,” he said.

The item was agreed.