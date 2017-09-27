Kilkenny artist's Dublin exhibition opens in Dublin on Friday

Threecastles artist Paddy Rafter, who runs the Kilkenny Academy of Music on Ormonde Road, Kilkenny with his wife Maura and their children Alexander and Isabelle, will open his first solo exhibition of paintings in Dublin this week.

The exhibition, which also features music especially written for them, opens at 6pm on Friday in the Sol art gallery in Dawson Street, Dublin.

The next day, Saturday, at 2pm the Rafter family will perform in the gallery both songs and music that inspired the paintings and new music written specifically for them by Paddy. All are welcome to the opening night on Friday at 6pm and to the concert on Saturday, which starts at 2pm.

The exhibition is curated by the very well-known curator Tony Strickland and the guest speaker is the well-known broadcaster and presenter and critic Ian Fox. Paddy’s paintings are much sought after and they’re in many hotels and institutions at home and abroad.

Described as very moving, beautiful and very personal with great use of colour to express emotion, it’s an exhibition not to miss if you are in Dublin.