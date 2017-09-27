Blue Steel South East Limited is a new Steel Stockholding company which is now open in Slieverue.

They are now a fully operational Steel Stockholding and Steel Service Centre operating from its premises in Kilmurray in Slieverue.

They offer a complete and comprehensive list of all steel associated with both the Engineering and Agricultural sectors.

Jimmy Conran of Blue Steel South East Limited

They now offer the complete range of CE Marked Structural Steel Sections and General Steel products from stock.

They offer some very highly competitive prices on their range of products such as RSJ’s, Beams, Angles, Box Sections, Channels, Plate , Cut and bent Reinforcing Bar, Weld Mesh and Flow Forge.

They also offer a Shot Blasting and Priming service on all of their steel products.

They are now supplying all Grant and Non Grant sheeting in both Box Profile and Corrugated and all of the required flashings and fittings.

They also specialise in supplying the complete range all of the necessary components needed for all types of Farm Buildings including steel and timber purlin, gutters, paint, bolts and a comprehensive range of all associated products.

BLUE STEEL SLIEVERUE is a wholly Irish owned company and is operated and managed by Jimmy Conran and Pierce Cullen who have over 70 years experience in the Steel Stockholding industry between them.