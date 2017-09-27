Kilkenny family history course running for 25 years - Don't miss it

An expression greatly loved by American travel agents is to talk of the “Fulfilment destination.” In family history research, this can be standing in the kitchen of a homestead long since passed from the family’s possession - and even memory - and only recently re-discovered; for some it can be locating the grave of an distant ancestor and for others it can be meeting a cousin or relative you previously did not even know existed.

People approach the hobby of family history for many different reasons and with widely differing expectations. This is entirely as it should be because it is essentially a very personal activity. It does have a number of rules, procedures and techniques “tricks of the trade.” Collectively these have proven most helpful if you are to make gratifying progress, with the limited time at your disposal in your busy day to day life.

It was precisely for these reasons that the course director, Pat Nolan who has been delving into his own family’s history with great success for most of his life, devised his very popular autumn programme. His course “Researching your own family’s history - a nine-week introductory course to methods and sources” has been running for more than twenty-five years.

The course is especially suitable for those who have often felt they would like to undertake their own family history but are not too sure where to start or how best to go about it. It will also be of great value to those who have ‘been at it for years’ but would welcome some guidance about sources and where they are to be found. During the weeks of the course in Rothe House, headquarters of the Kilkenny Archaeological Society, you become familiar with and comfortable in venues which some can find intimidating as each tend to have their individual requirements. Once you have had an opportunity to become familiar with their methods of operation any such reluctance to visit them is soon dissipated – one of the many advantages offered by this long established programme.

This year’s course begins on Tuesday, October 3 in Rothe House at 7.15pm to 9.30 – with a welcome break for tea/coffee and an informal, social chat at mid -point. Comprehensive notes and necessary materials are provided each evening. Details of the course are available in a brochure available to personal callers to Rothe House. It sets out the topics covered during each of the weekly sessions and also provides information on the optional all-day, fully conducted, field trip to Dublin.

Early booking is advised as spaces are of necessity limited and are provided on a first come first served basis. For booking and additional information please drop into Rothe House (phone 056 77 22 893) or contact Pat Nolan on 087 24 11 9 55.