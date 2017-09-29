Traffic calming works for entrances to St Luke's Hospital

Traffic calming works are being planned for the R693 Freshford Road outside St Luke's Hospital where there is “a lot turning in and out” with three entrances into the facility in all.

A new roundabout is expected and pedestrian crossings with a public consultation on the works due in the first three months of next year.

In the interim, some short-term traffic calming works will be completed between now and Christmas.

The Freshford Road Traffic Management Plan was on the agenda at a recent meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District.

Members heard that the short-term works will include a mini-roundabout on the road outside St Luke's, alterations to kerbing and a new pedestrian crossing.

St Luke's themselves have been in touch with the council about addressing road traffic management for their entrances.