Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, September 28

The late James (Derry) Barcoe

The death has occurred of James (Derry) Barcoe, Dunbell Big, Maddoxtown, Kilkenny peacefully on Wednesday, 27th September 2017, in the loving care of staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Breda, son Derry, grandsons Damian and Mark, grandaughter Lisa, great-grandchildren Lee, Jake and Amelia, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Butt's Green, Kilkenny from 8 o'clock on Thursday evening with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will follow immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Seanie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Seanie O'Brien

St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City on August 23, peacefully in England, much loved father of Paige; sadly missed by his loving daughter and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (30th) at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny followed by burial of ashes in Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Tony Richardson

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Richardson, Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny ret. F.R.C.O.G.on September 26th 2017 (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Hilda and much loved dad of Alice-Anne, Heidi and Anton. He will be deeply missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Iain and Richard, grandchildren Paddy, Charlie, Sophie and Guy, sister-in-law Gerda (Johnston), nephew Allard and his friends.

Reposing at his home. Funeral Service on Sunday (October 1st) at 3p.m. in St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Cremation will take place on Monday (October 2nd) in Mount Jerome Crematorium.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team.