Kilkenny production of the Plough and the Stars

Last year Barnstorm Theatre Company and the Watergate Theatre partnered in a new venture to serve post-primary schools in Kilkenny and the South-East.

The two highly productive, Kilkenny based entities produced the ‘Curriculum Play Live’, which offered students the opportunity to see the play as living theatre.

The first production was Brian Friel’s Translations which had a huge and positive reaction from schools and public alike in a great production.

“I’ve seen it myself four times and this production was superb,” an audience member said.

“The students really, really enjoyed it and to see it performed live is so, so good.” another Translations audience member said..

Barnstorm and the Watergate will once again join forces this autumn for another Irish giant on the theatre, The Plough and the Stars by Seán O’Casey.

Set in a Dublin tenement and pub during the Eater rising in 1916, it is absorbing and wonderful drama.

The play will feature actors from across the South-East, including familiar faces from plays presented over the years by Watergate Productions, Barn Owl Players, KATS and Devious Theatre.

Bookings opened to schools in the region last week - many have already booked for the two daytime performances - while public bookings opened last week.

“Bookings for the daytime shows are extremely strong already,” Ger Cody from the Watergate Theatre said.

Performances

The performance dates are: Wednesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 2; nightly at 8pm with performances for schools at 10.30am on Thursday and Friday.

Further information from watergatetheatre.com or the box office, tel 056-7761674. Early booking advisable.