Kilkenny students have hurleys blessed by Dr Ryan

St Kieran's College students have hurleys blessed by the Dean of the school

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Ready for the hurling season

Dean of St Kieran's College, Kilkenny, Dr Dermot Ryan blessing the hurleys of students in St Patrick's church yesterday

In what is an annual custom, the hurleys of students at St Kieran's College, Kilkenny were blessed yesterday at a ceremony in St Patrick's Church, across the road from the nationally renowned hurling nursery. Dean of the school, Dr Dermot Ryan blessed the hurleys much to the delight of the youngsters.