BREAKING: Man confirmed dead following Mooncoin house fire
Emergency services remain at the scene
Gardaí have confirmed that a man has died in a house fire in Mooncoin this morning.
The incident was reported to gardaí at approximately 10.30am when smoke was seen at the cottage.
Emergency services, including fire brigades from Waterford and Thomastown attended the scene along with gardaí.
The man's body remains at the scene. Gardaí are investigating the incident but are not treating it as suspicious.
