Crime figures are continuing to drop in Kilkenny

Crime figures are continuing to drop in the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division.

The latest figures were revealed at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting which was held at County Hall.

Superintendent Ger Egan outlined how in 2013 there were 554 burglaries compared to 233 in 2016. Year on year to the end of August there were 164 burglaries in 2016 and 132 in 2017. This is a drop year on year of over 40%.

However Supt Egan pointed out that the gardaí face several challenges and outline how in one two-hour period seven houses were burgled across the county by Dublin-based criminals who use the motorway to make a quick exit out of the order.

In relation to fatal traffic collisions there were five last year compared to two so far this year.

Supt Egan told the meeting that gardaí had recently met with councillors from South Kilkenny and had discussed increasing the visisibility of the traffic corps and it was agreed to provide an additional car from Kilkenny City to the Thomastown Traffic Unit.

Chief Supt Dominic Hayes said that Kilkenny City ‘is a busy social hub’ and added that it was important that Kilkenny is ‘seen to be a safe place to live, work and socialise.’

Other crime statistics revealed at the meeting include a drop of 19% year on year for assault causing harm. Robberies are down from eight to three and thefts from the person are down from 34 to 25.

Superintendent Hughes reiterated that he intended to ensure that Kilkenny City remains a very safe place.

“On the Junior Cert results night we had a policing plan in place and there was not one incident involving public disorder which is a great reflection on the status of the city as a safe place.

“Crime is down and resources are up with new recruits on the way for Kilkenny. This allows us a lot more opportunity for servicing the needs of our community,” he added.

Mayor Michael Doyle (Fine Gael) congratulated the gardaí in the decline in burglary statistics and fatal traffics collisions.

“There is a general feeling that law and order is improving in the city and county,” he said.

Chief Supt Hayes stressed that the gardaí were ‘going back to policing on the ground’ and added that in time “every parish in this county will have a garda and he will know the people and vice-versa,” he said.