Breaking: Garda checkpoints in Kilkenny and Carlow with 35 people arrested

Thirty five people have been arrested by Gardaí as part of Operation Thor – "Project Storm" in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Ten persons have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

The arrests were made in connection with ongoing investigations into recent burglary, theft, criminal damage, assault and violent disorder incidents and in relation to bench and penal warrants.

The four day policing initiative was aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in the areas.

The main day took place today.

A total of 47 checkpoints were carried out aimed at intercepting and disrupting criminal groups in the division. Crime prevention and road safety information was distributed to motorists during the checkpoints. Seven vehicles were seized for non compliance of various road traffic acts.

A number of operational searches were carried out as part of ongoing investigations, including two locations targeting reported drug crime.

Crime prevention and awareness stands were set up at a number of locations including National Schools and Shopping Centres, where advice leaflets and crime prevention information was distributed to the public.

This operation was led by Gardaí from the Carlow/ Kilkenny Division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and trainee Gardaí from the Garda College, Templemore.