Deaths in Kilkenny - Friday September 29

The late Mary Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Hogan), Dama, Ballycallan, Kilkenny

Mary passed away (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Sean, sister of Nancy (Bourke, New York), Michael, Jim and Sean (U.K.), and the late Tom. She will be deeply missed by her son, sister, brothers, sister-in-law Marie (Dublin), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 7.30p.m. on Friday with Rosary at 8.30p.m. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 11a.m. followed by Removal to St. Bridget's Church, Ballycallan for 12noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballykeeffe Cemetery.

The late Brian Burke

The death has occurred of Brian Burke, Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Brian died on Thursday peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife, Gail; sons, Brian and Adrian; daughters, Sandra, Vanessa, Arlene and Gail; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The late Margaret Essie Neile

The death has occurred of Margaret Essie Neile, Bawnmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving sister Ruby, brother-in-law Henry, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday evening at 7 o'clock from her residence to St. Mary's Church, Johnstown arriving at 7 30pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 2.30 followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, with house private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by Cremation Service at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, donation box provided.

The late Maura Phelan

The death has occurred of Maura Phelan, 7 Brookfield, Ballyragget, Kilkenny on Thursday 28th September 2017. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, sons Jimmy, Shane and Alan, daughter Pam, brother Tom,sister Margaret, grandchildren Darren, Abby,Noah, Mia, brother in law, niece's, nephew's relatives and a large circle of friends R.I.P. Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget from 3pm Thursday with rosary at 9pm in Brookhaven. Removal Friday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. At dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.