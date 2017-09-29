Savour Kilikenny - Festival of Food on October bank holiday weekend

With over 100 events, mostly free and 100 stallholders, the Savour Kilkenny food festival will feature a packed programme of dining experiences, celebrity chef demonstrations and a large Craft Brewers and Distillers pavilion.

It was launched last night in the city and fashion featured heavily with the ‘Oishii! Taste of Japan’ event at the National Craft Gallery combining sushi with exhibited designs by John Rocha and Lainey Keogh to Issey Miyake and Comme des Garçons.

Savour Kilkenny - Festival of Food (October 27-30) is set to host a festival of firsts this year with new events, new venues across the county, new food producers and some of Ireland’s well-known personalities making their cookery demonstration debuts in Kilkenny.