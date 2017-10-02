Kilkenny gardaí urge people to 'mark their property' for identification purposes

Gardaí are urging people to mark their personal property in order to identify it if they fall victim to crime.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon revealed that there is €3 million euro worth of property in garda custody, that gardaí believe is stolen and are trying to return to its owners. He also stressed the importance of marking property, especially tools and machinery.

“We are dealing with opportunist thieves and burglars on a day to day basis. What we have found is that houses that are locked up and lit up are left alone. If anyone is looking for information on how to mark their property properly they should contact their local gardaí for advice,” he said.

Sergeant McConnon also outlined to a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee how there are forty groups in the division and there are approximately 15,000 signed up to these schemes in the division.

“We have worked pretty hard in recent months to map the entire division so that every townland in Co Kilkenny will have access to a community text alert scheme,” he added.



