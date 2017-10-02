Two Kilkenny restaurants retain Michelin Star status

Two popular Kilkenny restaurants - Campagne in Kilkenny City and the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel, Thomastown - have retained their Michelin Star status in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2018 just published.

Campagne, which opened in 2008 and is located under the old railway arches on Gas House Lane in Kilkenny City, serves food with distinctly French influences. Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel, which boasts views over the estate and River Nore, serves a variety of international dishes.

These two inclusions in the Guide bring to 11 the total number of Michelin Star restaurants in the Republic of Ireland.

Published today by tyre manufacturer Michelin, the Great Britain & Ireland 2018 Guide is priced at €18.99 and is available at http://travel.michelin.co.uk/ and in bookshops from Thursday, October 5th.