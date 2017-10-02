Wow: Famous Inistioge bridge goes gold for a good cause

The crowds flocked to Inistioge in their hundreds on Saturday for a special day which saw the village's unique ten-arch bridge lit up gold as part of events to raise funds and awareness about childhood cancer.

Local businesses and the whole community came together for a range of activities during the afternoon and evening. There was outdoor music, children's activities and more. Everyone got involved - from schools to sport clubs, scouts and cubs, Tidy Towns and the vintage rally.

Then, as the light closed out on the evening, Mayor of Kilkenny and Inistioge native Michael Doyle plugged in the lights and lit the bridge up gold. Afterwards, the live music and craic continued in local pubs.

The event was part of the ‘Light It Up Gold’ campaign, which has seen other famous buildings and landmarks lit up around the globe. Inistioge’s bridge, dating to the 18th Century, is the only one of its kind still standing in Europe, and Inistioge is the first village to get behind the campaign.

Organisers are now encouraging others to do the same, and hope to run the event again next year. They would like to thank James Fenlon Photography, Kerry Bannon, Digital Outputs, and Michael Croke.

Childhood Cancer Foundation was founded in 2013 by parents and family members of children with cancer. To donate, text GOLD to 50300 to donate €4.

