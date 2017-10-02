Kilkenny stage set for hilarious comedy

The Gowran Little Theatre Group are putting the finishing touches to this year’s production of Ken Ludwig’s ‘Lend me a Tenor’ which will run from Thursday to Saturday, October 20 to 22 in Gowran Parish Hall.

Lend Me A Tenor is set in September 1934in the US. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as Otello.

The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, is given a double dose of tranquillisers and passes out.

His pulse is so low that Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead.

In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli's Otello costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo.

Laughter

The play was a sensation on New York's Broadway and in London's West End, and the excellent theatre group in Gowran are in no doubt that this madcap, screwball comedy will leave audiences in Gowran teary-eyed with laughter.

Peter is working with a wonderful cast for this production: Declan Taylor, John Kennedy, Judith McCormack, Kirsten Neale, Moira Prendergast, Derek Lawlor, Siobhan Maher and Paul O’ Donnell.

He is ably assisted by a wonderful backstage team including Mary Walsh as assistant director, Mike Brown as stage manager, Orla Kelly as set designer, Kirsten Neale as costume designer, Brian McCormack heads up lighting and sound, Eileen Byrne and Claire Delaney on front of house and the large team of members and friends of the group also putting in a sterling effort to ensure that this year’s production will be a hilarious success.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People last week group chairperson Judith McCormack said that if the play is half as much fun for the audience as it has been for the actors during rehearsals, patrons are in for a wonderful night of entertainment.

“A show like this doesn’t just happen and I would like to thank all the many members and friends of the group who have contributed so far to make the rehearsals of the play such a success,” Judith added.

“Don't miss the chance to see good theatre,” she said.

‘Lend me a Tenor’ opens in the Parish Hall, Gowran on Friday, October 20 for three consecutive nights (Friday to Sunday) with curtain up each night at 8pm sharp.

The tiered seating which has been well received in the past returns to the hall to add to the occasion.

Tickets cost €10 and can be booked at the theatre box office with office manager Brian McCormack. Contact 087-4036340 for tickets.