Get walking this weekend for a worthy cause in Castlecomer

Walkers of all ages are being asked to take part in a charity event this Saturday at 11am at the Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The event is in aid of The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation which provides direct funding for home respite care to families of children with brain damage up to the age of four abd end-of-life care to all children up to the age of four.

Since its foundation 20 years ago, Jack & Jill has provided much-needed nursing and respite care to over 2,000 families.

Bank of Ireland is supporting the charity and are getting behind the walk. Every €16 Jack & Jill gets in registration fees will pay for one hour of home nursing care for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition in the Kilkenny area and Bank of Ireland has pledged to add €4 per registration with a value of €16. The event at the Castlecomer Discovery Park is 2.5 kilometres in length and all are welcome.