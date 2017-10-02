Goatsbridge trout farm take three top taste awards

Goatsbridge Trout Farm from Thomastown has taken three awards at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards over the weekend including the BIM Seafood Innovation prize for its Flaked Hot Smoked Trout Marinated with Chilli, Lime & Ginger.

The company also won a Silver Award for the Flaked Trout and Chef’s Larder award for its Trout Caviar.

“A big thanks to all the team at Goatsbridge, especially my husband Ger who is the unsung hero sometimes” said Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm. “Our work is only beginning, so onwards and upwards!”.

Blas na hEireann are the largest blind-tasted food awards on the island of Ireland. This year, there were more than 2500 entries and 400 finalist companies competing for the awards.