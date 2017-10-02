Thomastown gardaí investigate burglary on the home of an elderly man

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a burglary at the home of an elderly gentleman last week.

The 86-year-old had left his home at Kylemore, The Rower for a few hours on the evening of September 25.

"The victim was gone from his house from approximately 7.30pm to 9.30pm. When he returned home he found his house completely ransacked. We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Kylemore area during this time to contact the gardaí in Thomastown," a garda spokesman said.