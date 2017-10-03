Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 3

The late John Brady

The death has occurred of John Brady, Perrystown, Dublin / Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on October 2 peacefully in the hands of the caring staff at Carechoice Nursing Home, Malahide Road, beloved husband of the late Evelyn. Very sadly missed by his loving son Paul, daughter-in-law Adrienne, adoring granddaughters Laura & Jenna, brothers, sisters, extended family, Brian, Margaret & family, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Carechoice Nursing Home on Tuesday with family in attendance from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery. Enquiries please to Staffords at 8743734.

The late Mary Dowling

The death has occurred of Mary Dowling (née Meaney), Cruttenclough, Coon, Kilkenny in her 93rd year, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Tommy and Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral prayers Tuesday at 6.30 p.m., followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coon. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary and vigil prayers at 8.00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

The late Bridget (Biddie) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddie) O'Donnell (née Moloney)

Clohastia, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny



The death has taken place of Bridget (Biddie) O' Donnell, née Moloney, Clohastia, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Biddie died peacefully on Monday in the gentle care of Helen and the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home and her family. Wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her brother Dan, sister-in-law Mary, her nieces, the O'Donnell family, her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh, from 2pm tomorrow (Tuesday) until 9pm. Rosary and prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal at 10.45am on Wednesday morning to Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.