Kilkenny celebrations for National Potato Day

The quality of the soil along the Suir Valley from Grannagh, Kilmacow to Tybroughney, Piltown includes some of the best land in the country,which is ideal for growing vegetables and in particular, potatoes.

National Potato Day will be held on Friday to encourage Irish people to celebrate potatoes and to experiment in the kitchen with a range of tasty recipes available from www.potato.ie

This year’s celebration is Potatoes: What’s Under The Skin, which will emphasise the health benefits of Ireland's most popular vegetable and at the heart of the initiative is Eddie Doyle’s farm in Mooncoin.

On Friday, National Potato Day Ambassador, Dietician Aoife Hearne, will highlight how carbohydrates are an essential source of energy for our bodies and in particular our brain functions.

She advocates potatoes as a natural, unprocessed food which offers a top quality, fat-free and gluten-free carbohydrate option.

The campaign organised by Bord Bia features over 120 delicious recipes, inspired by international cuisine.

The meals are quick to prepare, taking less than 25 minutes and are also healthy containing between 300 and 500 calories.

Potatoes remain Ireland’s most popular carbohydrate food. The household spend on potatoes from March to March 2016 to 2017 was €195 million.